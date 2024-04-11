Municipal election results

MCDONALD COUNTY--Of the 15,171 residents registered to vote, 1,366 turned out to cast their votes for the April 2 Municipal Elections. The county clerk's office, presided over by county clerk Kimberly Bell, has certified the votes.

With many candidates running unopposed in the county, the results follow:

McDonald County residents have chosen Andy McLain with 545 votes and Josh Banta with 580 votes to serve as board members for the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education.

Cody Crocker and Dan Haskins have been elected to serve as board members for the Neosho School District Board of Education.

For the Southwest School District No. R-V Barry County residents have voted for Daniel "Danny" Dalton with 21 votes and John Mulkey with 14 votes to serve as school board members for the district.

Residents have elected Jessica G. Cullers with 14 votes and Rebecca R. Clymer with 13 votes to serve as East Newton County R-VI school district board of education members. They will serve as members of the school board for three years.

Rusty Wilson has been elected as mayor of the city of Anderson with 92 votes.

David Roark will serve as westward alderman for the city of Anderson.

Residents have elected Clay Sexson with 30 votes against J.R. Fischer's 12 votes to serve as the city of Goodman's Southward alderman. Sexson sits on the mayor seat after the resignation of former mayor John Bunch. After winning the election for the southward alderman seat, Sexson needs to choose one of two options.

Sexson can resign as mayor and take the alderman position back. The city would then nominate the next mayor. Or he can stay on as mayor and appoint a southward alderman to serve in his seat for the rest of his term.

Sexson has yet to announce his decision.

Darlene Villa has been elected as the northward alderman with 28 votes over Greg Beckner's 23 votes. Villa currently sits on the northward alderman seat after former northward alderman Calvin Wilson resigned his post.

Residents of the Seneca R-7 School district elected Matt Stewart with 14 votes and Tiffany Brady Griffin with 11 votes.

Residents of Jane have elected Dusten Allgood, with 22 votes, and Joe Lahr, with nine votes, to the village's board of trustees. The third elected official has yet to be announced.

Randy Wilson won the election as marshal for the city of Noel with 128 votes, over John "Eppie" Epperson's 11 votes.

Reid Schmitt has been elected as westward alderman for the city of Noel with 28 votes, over Ron Noel with 19 votes.

Residents have voted "yes" with 107 votes over "no" with 34 votes to impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult medical and non-medical use marijuana for the city of Noel.

Noel residents have also voted "yes" with 84 votes to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval. The local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.

Gregg Sweeten, the mayor of Pineville, has been elected for another term as mayor.

McDonald County has voted to appoint Scott Dennis as northward alderman with 41 votes.

James T. Simon has been elected as Southwest City eastward alderman, with 26 votes over Gloria Armstrong with 11 votes.

Stephen Holly won the seat for westward alderman with 25 votes over Ridge Carpenter's 11 votes.

For the White Rock Fire Protection District, residents have voted 112 "yes" over 50 "no" to impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent for the purpose of providing revenues for the operation of the White Rock Fire Protection District. The total property tax levy on properties in the White Rock Fire Protection District shall be reduced annually by an amount that reduces property tax revenues by an amount equal to fifty percent of the previous year's revenue collected from this sales tax.