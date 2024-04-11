McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 31

Justin Allen Keen, 29, Fayetteville, Ark., operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Joan E. Lopez, 44, Noel, speeding (20-25 mph over), possession of controlled substance

Dustin Scott Workman, 42, Kansas City, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 miles per hour over), speeding (31-35 miles per hour over)

April 1

Milo Cobra Shae Crabtree, 27, Stella, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, failed to register vehicle, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (2)

Ryan David Nielson, 34, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Gage Michael Savage, 33, Smackover, Ark., unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 11 -- possession of a weapon and felony controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

April 2

Zachary David Ambrose, 21, Pineville, property damage, attempt statutory sodomy -- first degree -- deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old -- serious physical injury/displays, deadly weapon or dangerous instruments/subjects victim to sexual intercourse with more than one person/victim less than 12 years of age

Donald Lee Colvard, 50, Anderson, gave false information to an officer, tampering with motor vehicle -- second degree, property damage -- second degree, resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop

April 3

Kayla N. Pineda, 26, Noel, probation/parole violation

April 4

Dennis Alan Batson, 47, Noel, probation violation

William Ralph Colvard, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, public intoxication

Jason Tyler Martin, 23, Lanagan, domestic assault -- first degree, armed criminal action

Cameron Jay Roberts, 56, Pineville, failed to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

April 5

Donnie Gene Jennings, 61, Rocky Comfort, fugitive from out of state, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Michael Phillip Mishler, 55, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree

Richard Van Wilson, 44, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid license -- first offense (2), operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense (2), operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident (2), exceeded posted speed limit (16-19 mph over),

April 6

David Michael Dziennik, 21, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Austin Lloyd McCann, 36, Aurora, as owner, operator, or authorize another, to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered)

Zachry Cole McCool, 20, Seneca, obstructing government operations