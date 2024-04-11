Lady Mustangs fail to get past Tigers

MCDONALD COUNTY -- On Thursday, April 4, the MCHS Lady Mustang soccer team faced off against the Neosho Tigers in a neck-and-neck race against the clock. Despite their best efforts, the match ended with the Mustangs down 2-1.

After an injury to one of the team's players, the Mustang defense faltered during the first half. Yet, MCHS found its foothold and played hard against the Neosho Tigers.

During a play in the first quarter, Lillian McGlothlin sustained an injury to her leg that stopped the game. Doug Ashton, MCHS' athletic trainer, ran to the field to inspect her injury. Spectators applauded McGlothlin as she was escorted off the field by Ashton and Coach Nathan Haikey.

"I think it rattled [the team] for a second," said Haikey. "But then they galvanized and pulled it together and did what they needed to do to get us back into the game."

The match saw Anna Clarkson (No.14) race past the Tiger defense, but as she made her way to the goal, Tiger tag teams followed close behind, causing her to forfeit goals. Spectators could be heard from the stands calling for teammates to support Clarkson. Her efforts would pay off, though, as she eventually added a point to the scoreboard in the second half.

The Lady Mustangs' values are centered on being a family and the idea of support and togetherness. Before a match, teammates will huddle and chant, "1,2,3, family."

"Our main one is values, victory, attitude, leadership, unity and effort," said Haikey. "Another one is 'S.T.P.,' something to prove. When you fight hard, lose a game, or when you've been struggling, it's gonna take family. They're gonna have to depend on each other to get through it."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press MCHS Lady Mustang Anna Clarkson (No.14) attempts to kick the ball and score a goal, but Neosho's defense stops her in her tracks.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The second half of the match saw the Mustangs play a strong offense. Anna Clarkson (No.14) commands the ball and eyes down the goalie in an attempt to score a goal. Unfortunately, Clarkson would not score this one.

