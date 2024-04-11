Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joe D. Stephens v. Angela G. Stephens.

State of Missouri:

Citibank, N.A. v. Beth A. Hawley. Suit on account.

Citibank, N.A. v. Abraham Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Sherry L. Stephenson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Jewel L. Veerkamp. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Matthew Franciso. Contract-other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kaitlyn Franklin. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. V. Miah L. Bogenreif. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. Anyel Myint. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. James Taylor. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jennifer Buss. Promissory note.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Brandi Mason. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anderson Housing Authorities v. Ashley Archer. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank v. Scott Butterfield. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Walter T. Fraley. Sui on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jason Jackson. Suit on account.

Greg Akehurst v. Sara L. McGill. Rent and possession.

Synchrony Bank v. Judy A. Beshears. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Christopher Lee Greer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob Ronald Maloney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gage Charleswarr Sherwood. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jason Allen Stewart. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Erica Fay Tygart. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Leo Warren. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Trevor Scott Blankenship. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amy Michelle Brenner. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Tyrone Edison Gibson. DWI -- alcohol.

John David Haney. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Keelie Shaye Haselett. DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in a vehicle.

Jami K. Hobbie. Stalking. Harassment. Stealing -- value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Cashton Wayne Meadows. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Michael Joe Nix. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Javier E. Pardave. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brent Shane Seidel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tristan D. Self. Assault.

David Leo Warren. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Donald Lee Whitlock. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds.

Felonies:

Zachary D. Ambrose. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviate sexual intercourse. Person less than 12 years of age.

Tyrone Edison Gibson. Possession of controlled substance.

Nicholas A. Hobbie. Tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Nick A. Hobbie. Property damage.

Jacob Wayne Owens. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Billimon Tibon. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Felonies:

Steven Scott Vance. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Possession of controlled substance. Tampering with motor vehicle.