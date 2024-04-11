Connect2Culture remaining season performances

JOPLIN -- Connect2Culture will host four performances this month at the Beshore Performance Hall inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, 212 West Seventh Street in Joplin.

April will include the final performances of C2C's 2023-2024 Performance Season. The season will feature a tribute to Elvis Presley, an up-and-coming blues artist, a classically trained garage band, a one-act of a renowned opera, and a tribute to Gilbert and Sullivan.

"We're ready to round out this season with a lineup of unforgettable performances," says Emily Frankoski, executive director of C2C. From the iconic recordings of the King of Rock and Roll to a trio of boundary-pushing musicians, these remaining performances include something for everyone!"

All of the following performances will be held in C2C's home theater, the Beshore Performance Hall, at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

Connect2Culture's 2023-2024 Performance Season is made possible by Freeman Health System, Sharon and Lance Beshore, Debra and David Humphreys, The Joplin Globe, KSN/KODE, the Missouri Arts Council, and many others. A full list of sponsors can be found online at connect2culture.org/all-performances.

Celebrating Elvis Presley's recordings from Sun Studios with Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $35 to $40.

Four incredible artists pay homage to the timeless works of the King of Rock and Roll! Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown has continually been recognized for its jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows. This talented trio weaves together a joyful combination of country, jazz, and swing, remaining "conscious always that above all else, the music is for dancing and an old-fashioned good time" (New York Times). An actor and singer/songwriter, Tyler Hilton grew up in a family of talented musicians who played for the likes of Fleetwood Mac and George Harrison. An impromptu performance on the air of Los Angeles' KLOS radio launched Hilton's award-winning career, which includes portraying Elvis Presley in Walk the Line and Chris Keller on One Tree Hill as well as writing and touring with Taylor Swift, Lady A, and more.

Jontavious Willis on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. This performance is free and does not require reservations.

Jontavious Willis is resolved in his mission to reinvigorate today's blues with the spirit of the past. Born and raised in rural Georgia, Willis grew up singing gospel but was firmly drawn to the rhythm and deep cultural roots of blues music. An accomplished multi-instrumentalist and Grammy-nominated artist, Willis performs original, toe-tapping tunes in the style of Delta, Piedmont, Texas, and Gospel Blues. Dynamic vocals, technical prowess, and an abundance of Southern charm keep Willis sending jolts of vitality through the Blues community. This performance is generously funded by the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust.

Time for Three is on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $45.

Self-described as a classically trained garage band, Time for Three's eclectic musical tastes cross the boundaries of genres like classical, bluegrass, jazz, and hip-hop in a blend that both defies and embraces the traditions of Western music. This string trio is made up of Charles Yang, Nick Kendall, and Ranaan Meyer, who have discovered that the uncommon combination of their instruments gives them a unique expression to share with the world. Watch as TF3 combines Americana, modern pop, and classical music in a charismatic and enthusiastic performance that knows no musical boundaries!

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players production of The Pirates of Penzance in One Act and An Evening of GandS Favorites on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $45.

Come sail the high seas with six New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in a night of classic comedy as they perform a one-act of The Pirates of Penzance! A band of tenderhearted pirates is planning to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to them until his 21st birthday. Determined to rid the world of pirates, Frederic suddenly faces a leap-year snag that threatens to keep him with the pirates for the rest of his life and prevent him from a happily-ever-after with his love, Mabel. Discover love, laughs, absurd adventures, and the splendor of Victorian pirates' costumes in one of the most famous musicals in theatre history. Then, after intermission, the performers return to entertain the audience with selections from Gilbert and Sullivan's comic operas, including impromptu audience requests!

Visit connect2culture.org/all-performances to learn more about each artist in our 2023-2024 season. Tickets to all C2C performances are sold exclusively through connect2culture.org, over the phone at 417-621-9824, or at the box office inside the Cornell Complex. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday, 1–5 p.m.

Connect2Culture is a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 2009 to enhance community through culture. Unlike any organization in the Joplin area, C2C is a respected community arts agency, a champion of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, and a performing arts presenter. C2C strives to expand the audience and resources needed to "ignite a passion for the arts, culture, and entertainment" in the Joplin area.