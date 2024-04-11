Coach focuses ahead after 13-0 loss.





MCDONALD COUNTY -- The Mustangs baseball game against Webb City ended in a 13-0 loss on Tuesday, April 2. Despite their efforts, the Mustangs couldn't come back after Webb City scored a series of runs in the top of the second.

From the beginning, spectators witnessed a series of errors from both Webb City and MCHS. Webb City athletes third baseman Hunter Shull (No.10) and pitcher Luke Beverlin (No.11) collided and missed an infield catch.

During the excitement, Mustang player Destyn Dowd (No.15) attempted to race to third, but Webb City recovered in time to toss the ball to Shull, who tapped out Dowd before he could reach the base.

The top of the second would be the defining moment in the game as Webb City scored 7 runs, thanks in part to Webb City athletes Brock Renfro (No.7), Drew Vonder Haar (No.5), Shull, Shadrach Salazar (No.17), Mason Williams (No. 13), Payton Marshall (No. 23), and a home run by Christian Brock (No. 34) that brought three across the plate for Webb City.

As Marshall ran to home plate, catcher Brodie Roessler (No.8) attempted to tap out Marshall. It was a close play, but the umpire called it "safe" for Marshall.

MCHS head coach Heath Alumbaugh approached the umpire to contest the safe call, but the umpire stood firm behind his decision, and the run was added to the scoreboard.

MCHS would not add any runs to the scoreboard. Mustang players Chayton Banta (No. 11), Devin Stone (No.4), and Jette Akins (No.3) struck out consecutively in the bottom of the second.

Alumbaugh said the game "showed some flashes of really good baseball."

During the top of the third, the Mustangs executed a successful double play against Webb City, which ended Web City's time at bat.

Even though MCHS lost, it provided the Mustangs an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and refine skills that could take their games to new heights.

"The number one thing is just to continue to throw strikes on the mound ... I think they're gonna learn that and then just keep getting better defensively and make those plays. We're going to start stringing more and more of those plays together and be fine," said Alumbaugh.

Alumbaugh wants to put the loss behind him and look ahead to the future.

"We're getting better," said Alumbaugh. "I think we're gonna be able to put it together when it matters down the line in the second half of the season homestretch."

MCHS Mustangs face off against the Branson Pirates on Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press MCHS pitcher Tim Pagel (No.7) attempts to strike out Webb City player Drew Vonder Haar (No. 5).



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mustang pitcher Tim Pagel (No.7) tosses the ball over home plate.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mustang baseball head coach Heath Alumbaugh contested with the umpire's "safe" call for Webb City player Hunter Shull, who slid into home base.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Kreighton Kasischke (No.23) catches an infield fly ball as his teammates look on.





