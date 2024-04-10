Trade students win awards at state competition

MCHS Skills USA trades students have been competing at the state level, and for the second year in a row, Miguel Melendez took the state championship in plumbing. Alex Jones took second in diesel mechanics for the second year in a row. Diego Valdez placed third in electrical. Miguel Melendez will represent the state of Missouri at the national competition in Atlanta later in the year. Mark Kauffman is the teacher and coach of these MCHS students.