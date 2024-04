Rick E. Flynn, 70, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis from complications of heart surgery.

Rick was born April 20, 1953, in Fort Hood, Texas, to Jack and Ruby Flynn.

A memorial service will be held on Rick's birthday, April 20, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Lanagan Cemetery in Lanagan, Mo.