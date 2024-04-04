Chad Williams of Olathe, Kan., shows a world-record paddlefish he snagged on March 17 at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The fish weighed 164 pounds, 13 ounces, and broke the former paddlefish world record of 164 pounds. It also shattered the former Missouri record of 140 pounds. Williams had never snagged for paddlefish before, but some friends invited him along for the trip. (Courtesy photo/Missouri Department of Conservation) World Record 2 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1