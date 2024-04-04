Ozark Festival Orchestra to hold pops concert April 14

The Ozark Festival Orchestra, based in Monett, will conclude its 2023-24 season with its annual Marty Beckwith Memorial Pops in the Park concert, slated for Sunday, April 14, at the Monett City Park Casino, located east of the park entrance at Highways 37 and 60 in Monett.

The concert is a benefit for the orchestra to help raise funds to cover annual expenses.

Music Director Carla Wootton has chosen the theme "Hello, Summertime!" for an excursion through cinema, Broadway and pop music. Selections include the rousing music from Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl," a medley of selections from Disney movies, selections from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit "Hamilton," light classics such as Leroy Anderson's endearing "Plink, Plank, Plunk" for strings and the ever popular "Stars and Stripes Forever" by Sousa, a medley of greatest hits from the rock band Journey and the "Olympic Fanfare and Theme" by cinematic superstar composer John Williams.

In addition to the music, this concert event serves as a pie and ice cream benefit. Those attending will receive pie and ice cream with their admission. The orchestra will also host a silent auction for arts lovers. Items available will include music-themed furniture and antiques, books, art prints, recordings and some unusual surprises.

Several specialty pies will be offered up in a live auction.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the music will start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert is underwritten by the children of Marty Beckwith, a longtime cellist and one of the founding members of the OFO, in her honor.

The OFO is a community orchestra composed of players from southwest Missouri and nearby towns, focusing primarily on classical music. The orchestra is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization supported by sponsors, memberships, local foundations, ads in the orchestra program book and funds managed by the Monett Community Foundation.