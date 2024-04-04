McDonald County High School hosts fourth annual senior egg hunt

PINEVILLE -- Seniors at McDonald County High School returned from spring break to take part in the school's fourth annual egg hunt, offering students candy and additional prizes.

Angie Brewer, MCHS principal, said seniors have a chance to win several different prizes, many of which will be helpful to have when students start their "adult life" post-graduation. Brewer added the egg hunt allows for a last "childhood experience" before graduation.

"The purpose behind having it was to allow the kids to have one more childhood memory before they go out the door to adulthood -- and then to also send them out the door with some things that might help them for the future as they move into an apartment, or go to college, or to work," Brewer said. "We had two television sets, two microwaves, two mini refrigerators, a Keurig, some cash prizes, and gift cards to local establishments."

Brewer said her favorite part of the annual egg hunt is seeing seniors excited about the event.

"My favorite part is seeing them run down the steps with big smiles and excitement, and they are always so good to each other," Brewer said. "They are excited for their friends that win."

Although there are limited larger prizes at the event, Brewer said students are excited to receive prizes, large or small.

"We don't see a lot of jealousy or people upset because this one got something, but this one didn't. They are just genuinely happy to get whatever they get, whether it's a piece of candy, or a stuffed bunny rabbit, or a big screen TV," Brewer said.

Brewer said events like this one, which was sponsored both by the school and donations from local businesses, bring out the best in MCHS seniors.

"It shows the goodness in them. We have wonderful kids here and wonderful families, and events like this bring out the best in them," Brewer said.

Submitted photo/Ken Schutten Seniors collect eggs as part of the fourth annual senior egg hunt. Seniors raced to get the larger prizes available.

