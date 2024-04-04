McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 24

Dennis Alan Batson, 47, Noel, defective equipment

Janie Lee Clark, 38, Noel, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 25

Andrew R. Specht, 44, Noel, domestic assault -- third degree, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, speeding (26-30 miles per hour over)

March 26

Daniel Thomas Craig III, 28, Pineville, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Pam Renee Tennant, 52, Joplin, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense

March 28

Nathan Paul Beebe, 35, Joplin, probation violation

Travis C. Gooding, Grove, Okla., unlawful possession of firearm, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

March 29

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 33, Exeter, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Loretta Ann Kirch, 59, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 30

Jeremy Lee Bacon, 40, Anderson, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia