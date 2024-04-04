Dowd takes first, sets new school record

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County High School varsity boys 4x400-meter relay team took third in the 2024 Carthage Invitational track meet on March 28, with a time of 3:35.84.

On the girls' side, sophomore Samatha Dowd took first place in the varsity girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 25.24, also a new school record. Senior Corina Holland finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.22

The MCHS girls placed first in the 4x400-meter relays with a time of 4:17.22 and second in the 4x200-meter relays with a time of 1:48.09.

In the high jump, MCHS senior Savannah Leib finished in a tie for third place with Grace Kimbrey of Marshfield, with both athletes clearing 4-11.75

Carlie Martin, a sophomore, finished third in the triple jump, clearing 33-03.25.

MCHS junior Lacey Nix cleared the bar at 8-06.25 in the pole vault for a fourth-place finish.

In the javelin, Anissa Ramirez, an MCHS junior, reached a distance of 99-03.75.