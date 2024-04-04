Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Seth R. Barton-Beals v. Shaenna C. Barton.

Jerry R. Dillinger v. Jennifer D. Dillinger.

Hannah J. Hollis v. Joseph A. Mustain.

Katie J. Rothrock v. William D. Rothrock.

Benjamin L. Shoemaker v. Maria M. Rico Ruiz.

State of Missouri:

American Express National Bank v. Alicia N. Taylor. Suit on account.

Americash Loans Of Missouri, LLC v. Alyssa White. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments v. Leslie Robertson. Unlawful detainer.

BCG Equities LLC v. Shiloh Fredrick. Suit on account.

Central Illinois Loan v. Bradley E. Smith. Breach of contract.

Greg Akehurst v. Sara L. McGill. Rent and possession.

Dale Owens v. Lisa Christian. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

Freeman Health System v. Melissa L. Wilson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Sarah E. Donaldson. Suit on account.

Hayden Machinery Inc. v. David Barton. Breach of contract.

Irene S. Piedra v. Melissa Heither. Rent and possession.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Callirose L. Lawson. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberly Petr. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Shannon Robertson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jerri L Taylor. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Derek R. Burden. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kelsi M. Russell. Suit on account.

National Management Recovery Corporation v. Jonna Testerman. Suit on account.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV LLC v. Dorothy L. Beauchamp. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. David W. Greenup. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth W. Hodson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Aubrey N. Elmore. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Cathy E. Joseph. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kristina A. Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mary A. Kimbrough. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Jewel L. Veerkamp. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael A. Akins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Teresita Gutierrez. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Vance McGraw. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA N.A. v. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Brady Charles Calaway. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mary Makaila Kelsey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Leroy Neigg III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Julio Cesar Ucles Salgado. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Clinton Arthur Spoonemore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Kaysha Renee Akins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan Michelle Banks. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Yezenia Bastida. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jimmie W. Bogle. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Darnell Benjamin Darra. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Johnathan Levi Dicks. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Edwin R. Donissegura. Operated motor carrier vehicle on tires fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth.

Berlin (Rocky) C. Hall III. Tampering with utility meter. Trespass.

Alberto Hernandez. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Bryan Cardonza Hernandez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Caleb Trenton Klitzke. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gerald Allan Mara. Operated motor carrier vehicle with improper/defective light/signalling devices/reflectors/electric devices.

Torrey Ryan Melton. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Senthilkumar Nagappan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard Win Rahde. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Julio Cesar Ucles Salgado. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Michael Dixie Spoonemore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chelsea J. Starr. DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in vehicle. Property damage.

Jonathon Suarez. Stealing.

Hannah M. Wells. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Garl Gene Williams Jr. Driving while revoked/suspended. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Felonies:

Scott B Burleson. Tampering with motor vehicle. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Shawn P. England. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Nick A. Hobbie. Property damage.

Jennifer Leigh Madewell. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Fraudulent purchase of a firearm. Unlawful transfer of weapon to felon, fugitive, addict or incompetent person.

Joseph Ryan Manion. Trafficking drugs or attempt. Stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

Andrew Specht. Domestic assault.

Evan J. Tovey. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviate sexual intercourse. Person less than 12 years of age. Child molestation.

Jessica Lynn Wilson. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

Kayleigh Elisabeth Hodginson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Angel Arteaga. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. DWI -- alcohol.

Wyatt Daniel Jordan. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Donald L. Landers. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Justin Blake Marshall. Assault.

Robery James McDonald. Failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control.

Scott Alan Norwood. Passing bad check.

Rory J. Shay. Driving while revoked/suspended.