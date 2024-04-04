City increases police wages after two officers resign

SOUTHWEST CITY -- After two officers resigned from the police department, Police Chief Bud Gow requested that the city council review the department's budget and consider giving raises to the department's remaining officers at a meeting on Tuesday, March 26. After reviewing the budget, the council approved the raises.

Officers Jason Williams and Mike Akins resigned their posts after rumors spread across Facebook accusing officers of over-policing. What started as professional criticism began to evolve and pour into their personal lives, affecting family members. Officers said they felt harassed by city residents, and some decided to move to neighboring counties.

Now that the department's two officers' positions remained vacant, police chief Bud Gow requested the city allow the department to use available funds to increase the wages of the department's remaining officers, including Deputy Chief Brittney Shappel. These raises would compensate the remaining officers because their workload will increase.

"What that does to my approved budget is it gives us an excess of $84,694," said Gow. "What I would like to do is give my two remaining officers a $2 an hour raise. The best estimate I can give you would be $21,072 depending on what happens in the year on the way of calls and things like that."

The city filed a motion and approved increasing the wages of every Southwest City law enforcement officer by $2.

Gow claims he hasn't received a raise in years but said he would be willing to forgo a raise and instead ask the city to allow him to have a police unit or "take-home car" available at his residence.

"I think you'd do better with the raise, said Alderman George Snow.

Mayor David Blake added, "You'll be working all the time now."

"The only advantage is that I'd have the gear and everything ready to go from the house."

This would allow him to respond immediately to emergencies instead of driving to the police department to get a police unit.

Council members agreed with Gow, saying that with this arrangement in place, Gow would "be ready to rock 'n' roll" and respond quickly to any emergency.

Present at the meeting were Blake, Aldermen Ridge Carpenter, Gloria Armstrong, and Snow.

Other council news

Since the last meeting, the police department has issued seven citations and eight warnings -- two for no driver's license, two for domestic disputes, one for speeding, one for driving while suspended and revoked, and one for driving while intoxicated. It has also responded to two accidents and one lockout and conducted one arrest.

The city ball program has taken off as residents have signed up their children to take part in the summer ball program. According to city clerk Jenifer Anderson, the city has raised $2,900 in signup fees.

The summer ball program is looking for coaches. Those who wish to participate and enroll as coaches are required to undergo a background check. Parents and guardians who wish to enroll their children in the summer ball program can enroll one child for $25, two children for $40, and three for $50.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $5,503.