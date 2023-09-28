RELIGION: It’s a different world out there

While doing clinical work for my chaplaincy training, my credentials and age opened many doors for interacting with the hospital's professional staff. I found those relationships intriguing, exciting and certainly illuminating. As the doors opened, I witnessed almost all the major medical procedures being performed at the time. Heart surgery, joint replacements, MRIs, and other diagnostic tools were a part of my daily routine. It allowed me to understand the medical staff better and to better minister to the sick people in the hospital.

When I completed my chaplaincy training at the hospital, I was grateful for the knowledge I had obtained as I ventured out into the world of hurt and pain to minister to people. I really felt that my training put me at least two jumps ahead of most other caring people. However, much to my dismay and chagrin, within a very few short years, I discovered that almost everything I had learned in the hospital was no longer the same.

Simple tests and procedures had changed significantly, as had the hospital staff. When I visited a church member, I discovered that I knew almost no one working at the hospital -- a mindboggling turnover. Luckily, I had made friends with some of the doctors, and most of them were still around--that is if you could find them. All of the secret places for doctors and other medical staff had disappeared, and I assumed they now had new places.

It's a different world out there, and the medical profession is just one part of all the changes. Because they are so weird, I don't dare mention some of the recent medical diagnostics I have heard about recently. To be sure, I don't even qualify as a layman in the medical field but, thankfully, I do have a little common sense left. I do know that you can't take the caffeine out of coffee simply by running it through a percolator filter, and if you are a diabetic and your blood sugar goes up to 700, you've got a major problem.

So now most of us are facing a new source of concern with the new strain of COVID-19 going around. There is so much good information and bad information these days about COVID-19 that it is extremely difficult to know what to believe. People have argued for months now about what the past says about the introduction of COVID into our lifestyles, but as far as I can determine, there is no unanimity about it. Now we face a fast-spreading variant of COVID called EG.5, unofficially nicknamed "Eris" by some. I will make some observations, but I urge anyone concerned to check with their medical providers for the best answers.

Some people will want to completely ignore the current situation, claiming that COVID has disappeared and is in the past. Well, tell that to the people who are still dying from it and the staff of a major restaurant in Siloam Springs where at least fourteen staff members came down it, and the restaurant had to close for a while. Yes, there are better treatments for COVID-19 and better vaccines are now available, but it is still a deadly virus and should not be taken lightly.

The medical professionals I have spoken with have pointed out that the current vaccine is still the older one and that the new one will not be available until late in September, so rushing off to obtain a new COVID shot is probably not a good idea. It would be better to wait until the end of September or the first part of October and get the newer one. And, while no one appears to know if it will happen, most of us hope they will learn how to combine the flu shot with the COVID shot so that we do not have too many needles stuck in our arms.

Add to the confusion about vaccines the fact that there are not very many COVID test strips now available in Northwest Arkansas, and no one has said whether they are effective in diagnosing these new COVID variants. Most of the test kits some of us have are now getting close to being ineffective because of age, and the government is not replacing them for free.

Thankfully, there are better treatments available today than in the past for COVID-19, and some doctors appear to be reporting that the new EG.5 does not have as many side effects, but I'm not quite ready to test those observations. Instead, I will be very careful about how I interrelate with society and not be afraid to wear a quality mask (yes, I dislike them, too) whenever I feel I am being exposed to COVID danger. Stay safe.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.