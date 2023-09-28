Manage Subscription
Mustangs snap losing streak with 10-goal night

by Staff Reports | September 28, 2023 at 8:50 a.m.

The McDonald County boys soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 11-0 victory over Thomas Jefferson Independent on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Mustang Stadium in Anderson.

It was McDonald County's first win since beating College Heights Christian 1-0 on Sept. 5.

The Mustangs (4-6) scored all 11 of their goals in the first half.

Giovanni Gonzalez and Reyes Mendoza each had a hat trick, with Gabriele Barbarossa scoring two goals and Miguel Hernandez, Miguel Mora and Esvin Ordonez scoring one goal.

Carthage 4, McDonald County 0

Carthage defeated McDonald County on Thursday night at Mustang Stadium.

The junior varsity squad also lost 5-0, its first defeat of the season.

Neosho 5, McDonald County 2

McDonald County got first-half goals by Tomas Delacruz and Miguel Sebastian and trailed Neosho 3-2 at halftime.

Neosho added two more goals in the second half to finish off the game.

Up next

The varsity boys soccer team will play Thursday in the Willard Invitational. McDonald County plays host Willard at 11:30 a.m. and Springfield Hillcrest at 2:30 p.m.

Print Headline: Mustangs snap losing streak with 10-goal night

