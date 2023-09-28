Mustangs cash in during second half

The McDonald County football team missed out on some scoring opportunities in the first half against Cassville on Friday night.

The Mustangs cashed in those chances in the second half, though.

Malosi Sosef rushed for three touchdowns in the second half for McDonald County, and the Mustangs shut out the Wildcats over the final two quarters in a 28-6 victory at Mustang Stadium.

"We executed a lot better, especially in the second half," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover.

The Mustangs rushed for 348 yards on 54 carries and had 443 yards of total offense.

The biggest surprise of the night was Sosef, who moved from fullback to tailback after an injury knocked starter Sam Barton out of the game.

Sosef rushed 21 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

"Malosi played a great game for us," Hoover said. "Sam went down with an ankle injury and Malosi moved to tailback. Jarrett McCool repped at fullback. Those two guys came in and did a great job. It was a 'next man up' kind of thing. We had to alter what we did as far as playcalling. Malosi is better at downhill running, so we stuck to those downhill runs. They excelled. They did a great job.

"Up front (on the offensive line), we did a great job. Running power looked so good. Proud of those two guys stepping up."

Destyn Dowd rushed 12 times for 124 yards and completed 7 of 9 passes for 95 yards.

"Destyn gave us his best game so far," Hoover said. "He read things really well. I'm proud of him and his management."

The Mustangs led 7-6 at halftime, with their only score coming in the first quarter on an 11-yard pass from Dowd to Josh Pacheco.

Cassville pulled within 7-6 in the first on a one-yard run by Bryson Jacobson.

The Mustangs and Wildcats both had additional scoring opportunities go by the wayside in the first half.

McDonald County committed a roughing the punter penalty on the Cassville goalline that resulted in a first down for the Wildcats. Cassville took advantage and drove the length of the field, only to fumble inside the 5, and the Mustangs recovered.

McDonald County then went on the march and drove near the endzone when Dowd lost a fumble as he was going into the endzone.

The Mustangs also had a late drive at the end of the first half and got to the 5-yard line with 1.3 seconds left but couldn't get another play off, leaving the score 7-6 at halftime.

Hoover said the Mustangs went into the halftime locker room and said changes were going to be minimal.

"We're not going to change anything because what we're doing is working," he said. "We had a couple of missed opportunities. We came out in the second half and did a much better job offensively, and we settled in defensively and did our jobs."

Sosef had touchdown runs of 5 and 10 yards in the third quarter and an 8-yard score in the fourth.

Barton finished with 10 carries for 71 yards and four catches for 34 yards before leaving with the injury.

Hoover completed the play of running back Aidrian Short, who has been injured. He rushed 10 times for 48 yards.

"He really did a good job," Hoover said.

Pacheco had two catches for 22 yards, while Slyte Osborne had one catch for 39 yards.

Defensively, McDonald County held Cassville (3-2, 1-1) to 125 yards of total offense -- two completed passes for 28 yards and 28 rushes for 97 yards.

"It took a quarter for us to settle in defensively," Hoover said. "With an option team you have to be fundamentally sound. Even though we repped it all week, it hits with a different speed when you play against it."

Pacheco and Breck Rubeck had interceptions on defense, while Hitt recovered a fumble.

The Mustangs (3-2, 1-1) are back on the road this week at Lamar. The Tigers are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big 8 Conference play. Lamar lost to Seneca 28-14 before shutting out East Newton 28-0 last week.

"Another tough one for us," Hoover said. "Their offense is unique. They're empty all the time but always have two wings and three wide receivers out of a base set. They spread you out and run lots of different things off the misdirection motion. It's a unique offense we see once a year. We've got to be ready for that."

"Then, on defense, they run a traditional 4-3. They do their jobs. They're always tough, and it's tough to run the football. It'll be a challenge for sure."