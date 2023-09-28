MCHS volleyball falls at Nevada

The McDonald County varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-15) on Tuesday at Nevada.

Savannah Leib had 16 kills for the Lady Mustangs (0-14), while Carlie Martin had eight.

Jamie Washam distributed 30 assists, while Teea Corcoran had 12 digs.

The junior varsity lost 2-1, while the C-team lost 2-0.

On Monday, the Lady Mustangs lost 3-0 at Miller.

Seneca 3, McDonald County 1

The Lady Mustangs lost 3-1 at home to Seneca on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Carlie Martin had 14 kills, while Savannah Leib had 11 kills.

Jamie Washam had 32 assists, while Yarecci Quintero had 25 digs. Leib had three aces and two blocks.

Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic

McDonald County competed in the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, losing 2-0 in each match to Belton, Rogers (Ark.), Neosho and Webb City.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back in action at home on Thursday, Sept. 28, against Monett .