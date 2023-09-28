Law enforcement officers needed in Missouri

According to McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson, there is a shortage of law enforcement officers in Missouri, and the Missouri Sheriffs' Association is offering a 700-Hour Basic Peace Officer Law Enforcement Academy.

The MSA 700-Hour Basic Peace Officer Academy exceeds the State of Missouri's minimum basic training requirements for peace officer licensing and includes the following: A Class "A" Peace Officer License; HFRG Defensive Tactics Certification; TASER Certification; OC/Pepper Spray Certification; First Responder Certification; NHTSA SFST Certification; Less Lethal Munitions Certification.

For more information visit mosheriffs.com/academy.

The Missouri Blue Scholarship covers tuition for those who qualify. Contact the Department of Public Safety POST Program to learn more or visit apps1.mo.gov/DPSRoster/TrainingAcademyScholarshipApplication.aspx.