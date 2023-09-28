Lady Mustangs hit two home runs in victory

The McDonald County girls softball team picked up a 7-2 home victory over Glendale on Monday in Anderson.

After scoring a run in the top of the first inning, the Lady Mustangs scored three runs in the botton half when Dakota O'Brien cracked a three-run home run, scoring Katelynn Townsend and Jacie Frencken, who reached via hit batter and an error, respectively.

Frencken slammed a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, plating Kearston Hopkins and Townsend, who both singled to reach.

The Lady Mustangs (8-11) added a run in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-1. Hopkins reached via single and scored on Carlee Cooper's RBI hit.

Glendale added a run in the seventh to set the final score.

McDonald County finished with 10 hits, led by three hits from Hopkins, who also scored two runs.

Frencken finished with two hits, two runs and three RBIs, while Cooper, Townsend, O'Brien, Natalie Gillming and Kylie Brooks each had a base hit.

Townsend and Frencken both scored two runs, while O'Brien also scored a run.

O'Brien went the distance in the circle with two earned runs, six hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Alli Norris led Glendale with two hits, a run and RBI. Zoey Denny took the loss with six earned runs and 10 hits allowed.

Monett 8, McDonald County 6

Monett scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a two-run victory over the Lady Mustangs on Saturday in the Big 8 Fall Tournament.

Anissa Ramirez had two hits and one run and one RBI for McDonald County, while Katelynn Townsend and Dakota O'Brien each had a hit and two RBI. Jaylee Brock had a hit, run and RBI, while Carlee Cooper had a hit and run and Jacie Frencken a hit.

McDonald County scored four runs in the third to pull within 5-4, but Monett answered with three runs in the fifth to go up 8-4. McDonald County scored two runs in the sixth to set the final score.

O'Brien took the loss with 2/3 innings pitched, while Brock pitched the final 5 1/3 with eight hits allowed, no earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

McDonald County 14, Seneca 5

The Lady Mustangs ripped 15 hits in a run-rule victory on Friday on the opening day of the Big 8 Fall Tournament in Anderson.

Katelynn Townsend had three hits, two runs and an RBI to lead McDonald County, while Jacie Frencken had two hits, one run and three RBI. Jaylee Brock had two hits, three runs and two RBI, while Anissa Ramirez had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Kearston Hopkins had two hits and scored two runs with Carlee Cooper getting one hit, one run and two RBI. Dakota O'Brien had two hits and a run scored, with Natalie Gillming notching a hit and a run scored. Kylie Brooks also scored a run.

O'Brien picked up the win in the circle with five earned runs, six walks and one strikeout.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs were back in action Wednesday at Nevada. Results were not available at press time. McDonald County plays Thursday, Sept. 28, at Logan-Rogersville, followed by a game Friday, Sept. 29, at Neosho.