Joplin Civil Air Patrol cadets honored at weekly meeting

JOPLIN -- On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Colonel Travis Hoover Composite Squadron will host Missouri Wing Commander Colonel Jennifer Smith for two special ceremonies for the Cadet Squadron.

First, the squadron will conduct an Assumption of Command ceremony to appoint Cadet 1st Lieutenant Abigail Faith Godsell Cadet Commander with responsibility for the squadron's Cadet Corps. The ceremony will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Joplin Regional Airport General Aviation Terminal, 5509 Dennis Weaver Drive.

Cadet 1st Lieutenant Godsell has been a member of Civil Air Patrol since August of 2020. She was appointed to her new position following an application and interview process that included providing a written statement of her plans as Cadet Commander and a comprehensive interview with a board of senior members, including the Squadron Commander and Deputy Commander for Cadets.

One of the hallmarks of the CAP Cadet Program is the extent to which the cadets manage their own program, with advice and support from senior member leaders. C/LT Godsell has demonstrated during her time in CAP a strong drive to excel, demonstrated by her rapid rise through the cadet program. Her accomplishments include promoting from Cadet Airman Basic to Cadet 1st Lieutenant in just over two years, and earning the General Billy Mitchell Award, Cadet Recruiter Ribbon, and a CAP Achievement Award for her outstanding performance as Cadet Officer In Charge for Public Affairs at the Missouri Wing Cadet Encampment at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo., this past July.

Second, Colonel Smith will present the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Micah Godsell. The Mitchell Award marks completion of Phase II of the CAP Cadet Program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Further, Cadet Godsell has passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics and has completed a week-long encampment that immerses cadets in a challenging Core Values and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) environment while also reemphasizing core values.

Mitchell cadets who enlist in the Air Force enter the service at the advanced grade of E-3, Airman First Class. The service also looks favorably upon Mitchell cadets when evaluating Air Force ROTC and Academy applicants.

Acting as a Total Force partner and official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol performs missions assigned by First Air Force to rapidly respond in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage, and provide humanitarian assistance. In addition to its Emergency Services mission, CAP performs Aerospace Education and Cadet Programs as part of its congressionally mandated charter.

About the Col Travis Hoover Composite Squadron

The Col Travis Hoover Composite Squadron is composed of 38 members, including cadet and senior members. Assets include a Cessna 172 aircraft, one 12 passenger van, extensive communications equipment and several small unmanned aircraft systems (drones).

About Civil Air Patrol

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small unmanned aircraft systems and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP's 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEeducation resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP's Cadet Programs. Visit CAP.News or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.