Eureka Springs opens its artistic heart to public

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. -- Eureka Springs opens its artistic heart to the public for Open Studios, offering a rare glimpse into the creative sanctuaries of 12 local artists and makers. For two days only, Open Studios Eureka Springs will allow art enthusiasts to meet, engage and observe these talented individuals in their working studios, a privilege not typically available to the general public.

This unique event will be held Oct 14-15 to showcase the vibrant diversity of the local art scene, covering a range of mediums from painting and sculpture to woodworking and ceramics. Attendees will have the chance to explore the artist and maker studios, converse with the creators, and may even find a distinctive work of art to call their own.

Open Studios Eureka Springs is a unique opportunity to delve into the creative process and experience firsthand the passion and skill that goes into each piece of art.

Jacqueline Wolven, executive director of Main Street Eureka Springs, notes, "This event allows our local artists to share their creativity and provides the public with an intimate look into their artistic journey. It's an opportunity to connect, engage, and support our talented local artists and makers."

Beginning at 125 Spring Street, ticketholders will embark on a creative journey into artists and makers studios throughout Eureka Springs. This event is not just a tour; it's a curated experience designed to champion Eureka Springs' thriving artist and maker scene.

This bespoke Open Studios tour is more than an art event; it's a fundraiser supporting Main Street Eureka Springs supporting OZ INC -- Northwest Arkansas's Artist and Maker Business Incubator.

Tickets for Open Studios are on sale now at MainStreetEurekaSprings.org. Don't miss the chance to engage with the artists, immerse in the local art scene, and support Main Street Eureka Springs. Mark your calendars, and prepare to be inspired by the wealth of talent that thrives in Eureka Springs.