Do you recognize these McDonald County WWII veterans?

by Staff Reports | September 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these McDonald County WWII veterans. They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 47 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. The man on the left is believed to be Tom “Sonny” Epperson; the identity of the other two men is unknown. If you recognize the service members in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these McDonald County WWII veterans.

Print Headline: Do you know these veterans?

