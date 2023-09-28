Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lawrence D. Bunch v. Sheila I. Bunch.

Nicholas E. Lathrop v. Laresa E. Lathrop.

Susan R. Wood v. Robert E. Woods.

Vanessa L. Young v. Joshua R. Young.

State of Missouri:

Amy Cash v. Department of Revenue. Refusing breathalyzer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Faith M. Merchant. Suit on account.

Charles Land v. Sheri Cole. Rent and possession.

Citibank, N.A. v. Yan Venter. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kevin W. Weems. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jessica Houser. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Latisha McCaslin. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Brittany Spencer. Suit on account.

Robin L. Klippert v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Refusing breathalyzer.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Rick W. Cleaver. Unlawful detainer.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Kim Ditmore. Breach of contract.

The Empire District Electric Company v. Janie L. Daugherty. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Thomas W. Madewell. Specific performance.

Freeman Health System v. Melissa L. Pogue. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. John F. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Randy L. Taylor. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Rosemary J. Welbert. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v Marvin IOHP. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Thomas W. Madewell. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Justin L. Morse. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Elaine C. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Tiffany R. Shappell. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Darren K. Slaughter. Suit on account.

Jennifer Kirby v. Sherry Kirby. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ryan Compton. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Debra Thomas. Breach of contract.

Mid America Credit Union v. Kayg C. Parker. Contract-other.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. Jay A. Platter. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. William Warren. Suit on account..

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Steven Towns. Suit on account.

Sunload Company Missouri Inc. v. Crystal S Young. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Rebel L. Miller-Cook. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Eric Michael Helms. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Jose L. Bautista Agvilar. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Savannah D. Clark. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

John M. Clasby Jr. Fishing without a permit Missouri resident.

James Landon Colville. Fishing without a permit Missouri resident.

Rachel C. Cordova. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Thomas Delvecchio. Domestic assault.

Gavin K. Fowler. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Cristina Marie Guerra. Leaving scene of accident. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Eric Michael Helms. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operating vehicle on high without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Braden L. Hughes. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Zaqueo Jonas Molina Lopez. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Juan C. Sanchez Molina. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Urias G. Navarrette-Chavez.

Kevin E. Tobar Ostorga. Fishing without permit Missouri resident.

Dillon M. Seamon. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jake T. Sullivan. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Fred P. Thomas. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Wyatt James Lucas Winton. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Felonies:

Rogers B. King. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Child molestation. Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Darrell A. Korbelik. Domestic assault.

Taiosiky Masauo. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Unlawful use of weapon.

Roy Quick. Burglary. Stealing -- $750 or more. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Assault. Escape or attempted escape from confinement.

Evan J. Tovey. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviated sexual intercourse -- person less than 12 years of age. Child molestation.

Dennis Mikele Wishon. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Sabrina Elaine Epperson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

James Edward Hayworth. Exceeded posted speed limit

David K. Hickey. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Berliann Padock Higgins. Exceeded posted speed limit

Conrad J. Meier. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Julis Quetzecua. Exceeded posted speed limit

Felonies:

