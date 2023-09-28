This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 17

Michael Ralph Gasche, 46, Stella. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. DWI -- alcohol. Stealing.

Sept. 19

Tracy Sue Jackson, 54, Edward, Mo. Receiving stolen property.

Sept. 20

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 36, Anderson. Possess marijuana. Possess drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 21

Jessica Louise Simon, 32, Commerce, Okla. Possess drug paraphernalia. Gave false information to officer.

Sept. 22

Dusty Edward Hall, 39, Rogers, Ark. Passing a bad check.

Antonia Paulito Plaketta, 40, Rogers, Ark. Burglary.

Sara Lynn Swafford, 39, Rogers, Ark. Burglary.

Rick Jason Whittington, 43, Fayetteville, Ark. Fugitive from out of state.

Sept. 23

Robert Tonyo Acosta, 33, Moore Okla. Burglary.

Michael Ehmes, 28, Anderson. Domestic assault.

Zachary Grainger Field, 19, Stella. Domestic assault.

Kelly Dale McAdams, 50, Anderson. Violation of order of protection for adults.