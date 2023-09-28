Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Fair ups live entertainment

by Mike Jones | September 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Faelan Powers, 11, and Declan Powers, 11, of Highfill drop off jars of jelly and jam they helped their mom, Kimee Powers, make for judging this week at the Benton County Fair. Jennifer Taylor, fair worker, checks in their entries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE, Ark.

Print Headline: Benton County Fair ups live entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Residents accuse law enforcement of ‘aggressive policing’
by Daniel Bereznicki
School offers students virtual tour of turtle hospital
by Daniel Bereznicki
Board suggests solution for resident with sulfur water
by Rachel Dickerson
Arvest Foundation awards grant to Crowder College Foundation
by Staff Reports
Do you recognize these McDonald County WWII veterans?
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT