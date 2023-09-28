Faelan Powers, 11, and Declan Powers, 11, of Highfill drop off jars of jelly and jam they helped their mom, Kimee Powers, make for judging this week at the Benton County Fair. Jennifer Taylor, fair worker, checks in their entries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Print Headline: Benton County Fair ups live entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content