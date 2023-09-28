Arvest Foundation awards grant to Crowder College Foundation

JANE -- Crowder College students in McDonald County are getting a boost thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation to the Crowder College Foundation.

The gift was announced recently in Anderson, and community bank president Tara Cosgrove and branch sales manager Desiree Chandler of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the check to Crowder College Foundation director of institutional advancement Jim Cullumber and director of Crowder College McDonald County Instructional Center Aaron Divine.

The Arvest Foundation and the Arvest Bank branch in Anderson have supported the Crowder College Foundation for many years. The funds from this grant will help the Crowder College McDonald County campus in Jane with campus development and measures to improve student success.

"We are proud to support the continued growth and advancement of our Crowder College McDonald County campus," Cosgrove said. "We're fortunate to have this great institution in our community."

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.