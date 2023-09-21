Tigers run past Mustangs

Nevada rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-7 win over McDonald County in a Big 8 West Conference game Friday at Nevada.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.

"It was one of those nights," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "Big 8 West game on the road against a good team. They outplayed us. They were more physical. They definitely executed their game plan better than we did, and the score showed that."

Nevada's 1-2 running punch of Jack Cheaney and Dezmon Robinson did most of the damage.

Cheaney carried 20 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson had 11 carries for 106 yards, two rushing TDs, and he also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the game.

The Tigers (4-0) finished with 342 yards of offense. They only completed two passes, one for the touchdown and a 52-yard completion from Gabe Smith to Brice Budd.

The big key, Hoover said, was Nevada's success on third down. He said the Tigers successfully converted on seven of nine third downs.

"They're a team that wants to possess the ball and stay on the chains and keep their offense on the field for long drives," Hoover said. "They were able to do that by having convertible third downs. They executed their game plan really well."

Nevada led 7-0 after the first quarter, with Cheaney scoring on a two-yard run.

Robinson made it 13-0 in the second quarter when Robinson got loose for a 31-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good.

McDonald County pulled within 13-7 in the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Josh Pacheco.

But Nevada scored one more time before the half on a three-yard run by Robinson for a 19-7 lead. Cheaney ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers led 21-7 at halftime.

Nevada would go on to add two more touchdowns in the second half, one each in the third and fourth quarters.

McDonald County finished with 276 yards of offense, but the Tigers limited the Mustangs' ground game to just 72 yards on 26 carries.

Destyn Dowd led all runners with 33 yards on 12 carries. The Tigers held Sam Barton to just 13 yards on nine carries, while Pacheco had 20 yards on three carries and Malosi Sosef six yards on two carries.

Trailing for much of the game, the Mustangs had to put the ball in the air, and Dowd completed 15 of 28 passes for 204 yards and one interception.

Pacheco had four catches for 75 yards, while Barton had four catches for 68 yards, Slyte Osbourne had four catches for 48 yards, and Tucker Walters had one catch for 12 yards.

"We're a team that wants to run the football well," Hoover said. "That sets up the pass and getting the ball to our playmakers. They just did it better on Friday. That's where we have to do our job and find other ways to run the football."

The Mustangs will look to get back on track Friday when they host Cassville at Mustang Stadium.

"That's all we can do is put our nose down and get back to work," Hoover said. "There's two ways we can respond. One is when you run into adversity, you can either stop working and quit, or you can work through it and get better. I think I know which way our kids will go."

Cassville is 3-1 and coming off a 22-6 win against East Newton last week. The Wildcats defeated Hollister 44-6 in their season-opener and then won at Aurora 22-19 on Sept. 1.

Their only loss was a 44-0 shutout at Seneca on Sept. 8.

"They want to be physical on both sides of the ball," Hoover said of Cassville. "They play an attacking, downhill bring a little pressure defense. Their linebackers do a good job. Their defensive line wants to stuff the run, and they come on blitzes. They cover a lot of grass at all three levels. We're going to have to do a good job of coaching and preparing our kids for what we're going to see."

"From a defensive perspective, we want to stop the run, and they'll want to take a couple of shots (downfield) like they always do. They always have a few wrinkles to get a kid open. When it comes down to it, we've got to be the most physical team on both sides of the ball."

NOTE: McDonald County offensive lineman Toby Moore announced on social media Monday he was verbally committing to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. "After an extraordinary visit (Thanks to the wonderful recruiting staff), I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my education and commit to UNLV!" Moore said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.