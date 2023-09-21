Submitted photo/Dr. Nancy Jones Dr. Nancy Jones submitted this photo of a Monarch butterfly on swamp milkweed. The image was captured on the Eagle Watch Nature Trail near Gentry.

Print Headline: Monarch Butterfly at Eagle Watch Nature Trail

