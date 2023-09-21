MCHS softball falls at Nixa

McDonald County's late rally came up one run short on Monday, Sept. 18, as the Lady Mustangs fell 5-4 at Nixa.

The Lady Mustangs trailed 5-1 going into the top of the sixth inning when they scored two runs on a two-run home run by Natalie Gillming to pull within 5-3.

McDonald County (6-10) added another run in the seventh to get within 5-4 but no closer.

Kearston Hopkins doubled to open the seventh before the next two batters were retired. Jackie Frencken reached on an error, and Dakota O'Brien had a hit to score Hopkins to make it 5-4. But Nixa retired Gillming for the final out.

The Lady Mustangs went down 1-0 in the first inning but tied the game up in the top of the third on a home run by Carlee Cooper.

Nixa answered with three runs in the third and scored another run in the fifth.

McDonald County had 10 hits, led by three hits by O'Brien, who scored and drove in a run.

Cooper and Jaylee Brock each had two hits, while Gillming and Katelynn Townsend each had base hits.

O'Brien gave up four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, while Brock pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Paige Garetson pitched six innings for Nixa to earn the win. Grace West had a hit and three RBIs to lead Nixa.

McDonald County 17, Cassville 5

The Lady Mustangs scored early and often in a run-rule victory over Cassville on Thursday, Sept. 14.

McDonald County finished with 15 hits, including home runs from Carlee Cooper and Dakota O'Brien.

The Lady Mustangs plated five runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth.

Seven Lady Mustangs finished with two hits apiece: Cooper, Katelynn Townsend, O'Brien, Kylie Brooks, Jaylee Brock and Kearston Hopkins.

O'Brien and Brooks each had three RBIs, while Frencken had two RBIs and Cooper, Townsend and Hopkins each had one RBI.

Townsend scored four runs, while Cooper and O'Brien each scored three, Brock and Hopkins two, and Frencken, Natalie Gillming and Brooks each with one.

O'Brien pitched five innings with seven hits, five earned runs and two walks allowed.

Carthage 2, McDonald County 1

Carthage scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to win a pitcher's duel over the Lady Mustangs on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Lady Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Katelyn Townsend reached on a two-base error, moved to third on Jacie Frencken's single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dakota O'Brien.

But that was all the runs the Lady Mustangs would generate as Carthage pitcher Addie Wallace went on to throw six scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Wallace pitched a complete game with seven innings, no earned runs, five hits and two strikeouts.

O'Brien took the tough loss for McDonald County, allowing two earned runs, six hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Lexa Youngblood had two of Carthage's hits and drove in both runs. Aven Willis and Braeli Hoover scored a single run apiece for Carthage.

The Lady Mustangs finished with five hits, one each for Frencken, O'Brien, Jaylee Brock, Anissa Ramirez and Kearston Hopkins.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will be one of three hosts of the Big 8 Fall Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

McDonald County will play Seneca at 9 a.m. Friday in Anderson. Seneca will play Nevada at 10:30 a.m., and McDonald County will play Nevada at noon.

Monett, Aurora and Cassville will play a round-robin at Cassville on Friday, and Marshfield, Logan-Rogersville and Reeds Spring will play a round-robin at Marshfield.

Bracket play will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and McDonald County will be a guaranteed host.