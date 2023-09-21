MCHS runners compete in Missouri Southern Stampede

The McDonald County cross country teams competed at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Joplin.

Varsity girls

The McDonald County girls placed 33rd in the Green Division 5K.

Kenzie Horton led the Lady Mustangs with a time of 24 minutes, 0.44 seconds, finishing 236th out of 270.

Maddie Burton placed 240th at 24:11.40, while Linden Wolff was 248th at 24:47.80.

Jaslyn Benhumea finished 261st at 26:37.51, while Lacey Nix was 263rd at 26:47.46.

Rogers (Ark.) won the varsity girls Green Division.

Varsity boys

The McDonald County boys placed 38th in the Green Division 5K.

Nixa finished first overall.

Caleb Garvin placed 200th out of 344 runners to lead the Mustangs with a time of 17:59.88.

Devon Hickman was 238th at 18:31.09, while Lane Pratt was 254th at 18:43.80.

Carter McGarrity finished 278th at 19:09.99, with Kyler Goewert 311st at 20:01.96.

Nathaniel Staib finished 318th at 20:17.05, while Anthony Wilkinson was 326th at 20:47.47 and Hasler Vasquez 337th at 22:18.30.

Junior varsity girls

McDonald County had three participants in the junior varsity girls 3K race.

Paige Owens finished 105th at 17:27.16, while Julie Mendez was 117th at 17:59.60 and Stacy Lopez 157th at 20:41.94.

The junior varsity girls did not field enough runners to record a team score.

Junior varsity boys

Nine Mustangs ran in the junior varsity 3K boys race.

Tyler Rothrock placed 63rd at 12:40.79, while Elliott Palmer was 97th at 13:04.37.

Mason Burton finished 123rd at 13:23.01, while Devin Stone was 164th at 13:51.69, Landon Vick 176th at 14:05.10, and Lyric Bartley 200th at 14:35.76.

Wyatt Wilkinson finished 217th at 14:51.25, while Eli Wilkinson placed 220th at 14:51.48 and Charlie VanSlyke 221st at 14:54.85.

McDonald County finished 16th overall as a team in the junior varsity boys race.

Up next

The McDonald County cross country program will host the McDonald County Meet at the Rock on Thursday at White Rock Elementary School.

The middle school girls races begin at 4 p.m., followed by the middle school boys at 4:25, the varsity girls at 4:50, the varsity boys at 5:30, and the junior varsity boys and girls at 6 p.m.