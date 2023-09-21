MCHS boys soccer falls to Springfield Catholic

The McDonald County boys soccer team fell 5-1 on Tuesday to Springfield Catholic at Mustang Stadium.

After a 3-1 start to the season, the loss was McDonald County's third straight.

McDonald County trailed 4-0 at halftime.

Tomas De La Cruz scored the Mustangs' only goal in the second half.

McDonald County was scheduled to play Wednesday night at Neosho. Results were not available at press time.

The Mustangs are back on the field Thursday at home against Carthage. They'll play Tuesday against Thomas Jefferson Independent.