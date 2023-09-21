Jury convicts Goodman resident of six sexual assault charges

Goodman -- A McDonald County jury convicted Goodman resident David Martin Hood, 44, on Sept. 13, with two counts of sodomy, one count of statutory rape, and three counts of incest for assaulting three victims.

The two-day trial was presided over by Judge Kevin Selby, the presiding circuit judge at the McDonald County Circuit Court on 602 Main St. in Pineville. During the trial, jurors heard the testimony of five witnesses for the state -- including the three victims -- and two witnesses for the defense.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed back in February, Hood had assaulted three victims between October 2020 and February 2023.

On Feb. 24, two victims gave statements during a forensic interview at the Joplin Children's Center. A few days later, on Monday, Feb. 27, the third victim spoke with law enforcement about the assaults at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sheriff Wesley Kissinger submitted the probable cause affidavit seeking a warrant for Hood's arrest.

Hood was arrested and booked into the McDonald County Jail on Friday, March 3, and charged with "one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, and three counts of incest."

On Monday, June 12, Hood pled "not guilty" to all charges.

After deliberating for one and a half hours on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the jury returned with its verdict: "guilty on all charges."

Hood's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

According to a release, prosecuting attorney Maleia Cheney wanted "to express her thanks to all involved that brought a difficult investigation and prosecution to a successful conclusion."