Jesse James Days set Sept. 27-30 in Pineville

Pineville's annual Jesse James Days will be held Sept. 27 through 30.

Fire Chief Ryan Drake said the festival, traditionally a fundraiser for the fire department, will now benefit the not-for-profit Pineville Fire Auxiliary since the fire department was approved by voters as a tax-based fire protection district this year.

New this year will be a poker run that will begin and end at Pineville Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 30. It will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the first bike out at noon and the last bike in at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Entry fees are $20 per rider and $15 per passenger. The best hand will win $300, and the second-best hand will win $200. The worst hand will win $100. There will be a free barbecue dinner for participants.

A softball tournament will also be held on Sept. 30. Teams may sign up by contacting Freida Williams at 417-635-9343. The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 22, Drake said. The start time for the tournament has not yet been determined.

The Jesse James Pageant will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on the square.

The parade will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Main Street.

Music and other entertainment will be on the square each night of the festival. Wednesday night music will be provided by Pineville First Baptist Church. The band will be Jeff Tatum and the Palomino Moon Band on Thursday night. Friday night, Stonehorse will play, and Whiskey Outlaws will be featured on Saturday.

We Be Bouncin' inflatables will provide bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, a football toss, a bungee run, and more, Drake said. The inflatable company will sell armbands nightly for $10. The inflatables will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

A mechanical bull will also be set up on the square nightly. Riders will be charged per ride, Drake said.

About 45 vendors will participate in the festival, bringing goods such as clothing, freeze-dried candy, crocheted items, wood signs, 3D printed items, tumblers, wreaths, key chains, tables, serving trays, hair bows, shirts, local honey, jewelry, handcrafted hats, woodwork, etc., he said.

Also, there will be a nightly Frisbee throw off the fire truck for the kids, Drake said.

Drake explained why the dates were changed from August to late September this year.

"A lot of the reason the dates got changed is the weather," he said. "We always dealt with excessive heat in August, so we're hoping the weather will be more enjoyable for everyone coming out. We also had difficulty finding someone who could come out with attractions for the kids, so that was the difficulty in getting the dates set."

He said last year's event raised $20,063 for the fire department. This year's proceeds will go to the Pineville Fire Auxiliary, which exists to help the fire department with its needs and to help with fire education. The auxiliary can purchase equipment that the fire department needs, he said.