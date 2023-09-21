Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse James Days pageant contestants

by Staff Reports | September 21, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Submitted photo Baby Boy contestant Dawson Qualls, 3, is pictured. Not pictured are Maverick Sutherland, 23 months; and Samson Myles Price, 1.

The Jesse James Pageant will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on the Pineville Square.

This year's contestants are:

Baby Girl, ages 0-2 -- Saige Merrell (9 months), Laramie Truelove (1), Kaisley Moritz (2), and Harper (9 months).

Toddler Girl, ages 3-5 --Emilia Rose Perrault (3) and Shelby Hollis (5).

Little Girl, ages 6-9 --Lily Eslick (8) and Myla Smith (9).

Miss Jesse, ages 10-14 --Terah Mitchell (13), Kyrstan Alger (11), and Macy Smith (13).

Baby Boy, ages 1-3 --Dawson Qualls (3), Maverick Sutherland (23 months), and Samson Myles Price (1).

Toddler Boy, ages 4-6 --Waylon Long (4), Jonathan Sutherland (4), and Beau Russell (5).

  photo  Submitted photo Baby Girl Jesse contestants, left to right are Kaisley Moritz, 2; Laramie Truelove, 1; and Saige Merrell, 9 months. Not pictured is Harper, 9 months.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Jesse James Toddler Boy pageant contestant Waylon Long, 4, is pictured. Not pictured are Jonathan Sutherland, 4, and Beau Russell, 5.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Little Girl contestant Lily Eslick, 8, is pictured. Not pictured is Myla Smith, 9.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Miss Jesse contestant Terah Mitchel, 13, is pictured. Not pictured are Kyrstan Alger, 11; and Macy Smith, 13.
  

Print Headline: Jesse James Days pageant contestants

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Jury convicts Goodman resident of six sexual assault charges
by Daniel Bereznicki
Cattlemen’s Association hosts Veterans Appreciation Dinner
by Daniel Bereznicki
City responds to mailbox height concerns
by Daniel Bereznicki
Jesse James Days set Sept. 27-30 in Pineville
by Rachel Dickerson
Jesse James Days pageant contestants
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT