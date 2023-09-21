Jesse James Days pageant contestants

The Jesse James Pageant will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on the Pineville Square.
This year's contestants are:
Baby Girl, ages 0-2 -- Saige Merrell (9 months), Laramie Truelove (1), Kaisley Moritz (2), and Harper (9 months).
Toddler Girl, ages 3-5 --Emilia Rose Perrault (3) and Shelby Hollis (5).
Little Girl, ages 6-9 --Lily Eslick (8) and Myla Smith (9).
Miss Jesse, ages 10-14 --Terah Mitchell (13), Kyrstan Alger (11), and Macy Smith (13).
Baby Boy, ages 1-3 --Dawson Qualls (3), Maverick Sutherland (23 months), and Samson Myles Price (1).
Toddler Boy, ages 4-6 --Waylon Long (4), Jonathan Sutherland (4), and Beau Russell (5).