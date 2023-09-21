Jesse James Days pageant contestants

The Jesse James Pageant will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on the Pineville Square.

This year's contestants are:

Baby Girl, ages 0-2 -- Saige Merrell (9 months), Laramie Truelove (1), Kaisley Moritz (2), and Harper (9 months).

Toddler Girl, ages 3-5 --Emilia Rose Perrault (3) and Shelby Hollis (5).

Little Girl, ages 6-9 --Lily Eslick (8) and Myla Smith (9).

Miss Jesse, ages 10-14 --Terah Mitchell (13), Kyrstan Alger (11), and Macy Smith (13).

Baby Boy, ages 1-3 --Dawson Qualls (3), Maverick Sutherland (23 months), and Samson Myles Price (1).

Toddler Boy, ages 4-6 --Waylon Long (4), Jonathan Sutherland (4), and Beau Russell (5).

Submitted photo Baby Girl Jesse contestants, left to right are Kaisley Moritz, 2; Laramie Truelove, 1; and Saige Merrell, 9 months. Not pictured is Harper, 9 months.



Submitted photo Jesse James Toddler Boy pageant contestant Waylon Long, 4, is pictured. Not pictured are Jonathan Sutherland, 4, and Beau Russell, 5.



Submitted photo Little Girl contestant Lily Eslick, 8, is pictured. Not pictured is Myla Smith, 9.

