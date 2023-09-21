Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

by Staff Reports | September 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this McDonald County WWII veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 87 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.


MCDONALD COUNTY -- Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this McDonald County WWII veteran.

Print Headline: Do you know this veteran?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Jury convicts Goodman resident of six sexual assault charges
by Daniel Bereznicki
Cattlemen’s Association hosts Veterans Appreciation Dinner
by Daniel Bereznicki
City responds to mailbox height concerns
by Daniel Bereznicki
Jesse James Days set Sept. 27-30 in Pineville
by Rachel Dickerson
Jesse James Days pageant contestants
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT