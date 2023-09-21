Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crafty hunter creates bows, arrows, arrowheads himself

Archery art by Flip Putthoff | September 21, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.
Jim Meinecke makes all of his own bow hunting gear, from the bow to the arrows to the sharp arrowheads he shapes himself from stone. Meinecke shows one of several bows he's built over the years. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Modern technology helped Jim Meinecke step back in time to create hunting bows and arrows as they were built centuries ago.

Print Headline: Hunter targets deer with hand-crafted bows, arrows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Jury convicts Goodman resident of six sexual assault charges
by Daniel Bereznicki
Cattlemen’s Association hosts Veterans Appreciation Dinner
by Daniel Bereznicki
City responds to mailbox height concerns
by Daniel Bereznicki
Jesse James Days set Sept. 27-30 in Pineville
by Rachel Dickerson
Jesse James Days pageant contestants
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT