Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Falysha R. Dickey v. Michael L. Dickey.

Jonathan A. Nading v. Jessica M. Nading.

Brenda K. Phillips v. Lawrence W. Phillips.

State of Missouri:

America's Car-Mart Inc. v. Nita Ignico. Breach of contract.

B&S Capital Investments LLC. v. Kelly McAdams. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Geriann M. Blue. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Martha O. Fraley. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Patricia Mills. Suit on account.

Duke Capital LLC. v. Justin Morse. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Gage D. Wheeler.

Freeman Health System v. Tammy K. Christie. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Clay Stidham. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Timothy Tucker. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Jewel L. Veerkamp. Suit on account.

Lazy Bus, LLC. v. Joel Walter. Misc. associate- civil-other.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Michael A. Akins. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alica Alexander. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Aric R. Halverson. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Patrick Mundy. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kasey Blevins. Suit on account.

Robert C. Vangunda v. Belinda Woffard. Unlawful detainer.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC. v. Larry W. Duggar. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Arvest Bank v. Walter L. Jeffers. Breach of contract.

Citibank, N.A. v. Josette Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Jennifer Boyland. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Sarah R. Graham. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Julie A. Sedwick. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Juan Melendez. Contract-other.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Rena Homler. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Josette J. Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Jimmy Killion. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Ryan Pease. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Alexandra Louise Bettes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Owen Chase Blake. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mitzi Renee Cotton. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jerome Robert Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn A. Deines. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jhar Lamel Devilme. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Emiley Lyn Doss. Exceeded posted speed limit

Fernando Jose Erazoardon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Eugene Jerem Fields. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dylan Taylor Harding. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/ fastened safety belt.

Rusty Wayne Hobbs. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jaycie Rae Hurn. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Christopher Denard Joshua. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Donald Bruce Nulsen II. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cheyanne Denise Ortega. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandon M. Pham. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Stephanie Jane Powell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Skyler Tristan Price. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Wayne Rash. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt.

Scott Lee Redshaw. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel Lee Russell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Maria Guadalupe Silva. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Sean Stricklin. Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint.

Melissa L. Watson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Harlie Wilborn. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Jordan Arizona Young. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Manik Arora. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeremy M. Ash. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Raymond Cy Ballestero. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Gerri Elizabeth Bradford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Scott R. Bradley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly Dickerson Butler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erick Xavier Calderon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mary Katherine Donahue. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Holly Jean Egley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesse Clint Faulkinberry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James Taylor Fauvergue. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Daniel Eugene Jerem Fields. Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Leonardo Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Denis Alexander Garciabarrera. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cameron Joseph Gegg. Exceeded posted speed limit

Abigail Brumley Glenn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesus Leopoldo Gonzalez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Stephanie Michelle Haas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica Marie Haibon. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Dylan Taylor Harding. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amanda Ruth Harrison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brock William Helfrich. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nick A. Hobbie. Passing a bad check.

Jonathon Luke Howerton. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Luis Octavio Jacobo. Use of glass container not prescribed by a physician in waterways.

Safiyyah Janae Jones. Failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable.

Teresa Keeler. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Devon Cody Landrus. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rylie Michele McCarty. Operated vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Thomas Earl Maker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Donald Bruce Nulsen. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Byron Atiliolino Ochoa. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Cheyanne Denise Ortega. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ariah Mae Patterson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose Silvestre Paulino. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Maria Elena Pitzmeyer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jorge Dario Portillopacheco. Use of glass container not prescribed by a physician in waterways.

Stephanie Jane Powell. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jason Reinier. Trespass.

Antonia Reyes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordin Grace Richardson. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Penny J. Shipley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Sean Stricklin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Melissa L. Watson. Failure to register motor vehicle. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility ( motor vehicle required to be registered).

Darren Gene Wheat. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charlie Wilborn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tara Ray Wright.Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin E. Vance. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Danila Yusubau. Failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight. Drive commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license.

Felonies:

Cameron E. Stotts. Murder -- first degree. Armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Emanuel D. Byler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Josh David Feagin. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Matthew Allen Richmond. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Timmy L. Dial. Tampering with utility meter.