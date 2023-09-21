City responds to mailbox height concerns

GOODMAN -- Now that the city's pavement project is complete, residents and mail carriers are facing other challenges and have expressed their frustration to the city regarding the height of their mailboxes.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the city responded to their concerns by recognizing the situation and presenting them with steps needed to address the matter.

The discussion began when Mayor John Bunch held a stack of papers with complaints regarding residents' mailboxes.

"The complaint department has taken quite a beating," said Bunch. "These are complaints about the mailboxes because of the new pavement."

The fresh pavement has elevated the road, which has caused residents' mailboxes to descend from their original height.

Residents weren't alone in filing these complaints. Mail carriers also had a few words to say.

"The mail lady was complaining because she had to drop off a 4- to 9-inch curb from the street to reach the mailbox," said Alderman Clyde Davidson.

Bunch said, "The mailbox should be set 6 to 8 inches from the face of the mailbox to the edge of the pavement."

The United States Postal Service confirms this statement on its website and adds that residents must "position (their) mailboxes 41 to 45 inches from the road surface to the bottom of the mailbox or point of mail entry."

What is the city's role in correcting this matter?

Bunch said, "So the people ... want to know if the city is going to move their mailboxes. We can't do that. It's up to the homeowners to set their mailboxes for where they need to be."

Davidson said after reviewing the submitted complaints, he realized "the majority of these (complaints) were from mail carriers," not residents.

He adds that the confusion in the city's role in this matter was due to mail carriers directing residents to file complaints against the city.

Bunch said as time progresses, the roads will descend naturally and restore the original height of the mailboxes.

"The bottom line is that this is between the homeowner and the post office."

It was also noted by the city that pavement company APAC would return and give residents the opportunity to "get their driveways paved," which could help restore the height of their mailboxes.

The exact time and date have yet to be scheduled, but Davidson said, "Maybe in October."

Present at the meeting were Bunch and Alderman Rex Jordan, Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, and Alderman Calvin Wilson.

Other Business

The city approved paid overtime to the police department for its DWI enforcement campaign. These funds were available via grant money provided by the state.

Davidson said, "The way the grant reads is, it's a reimbursement for overtime pay for all officers working above and beyond their regular hours ... For purposes of this, in order for us to get that reimbursement, we've got to pay the officers overtime."

The grant allows officers to receive up to $500 in overtime pay.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $19,189.05.