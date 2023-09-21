Cattlemen’s Association hosts Veterans Appreciation Dinner

NEWTON COUNTY -- The Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosted a special Veteran's Appreciation Dinner to commemorate the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Community members spoke about their experiences and the significance of those who lost their lives serving their country. All those who attended the event were treated to a barbecued dinner provided by different community churches.

The event began with the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem. After the prayer, Ronnie Rogers, coordinator, promoter, and recruiter for the Missouri Cattlemen's Association, introduced three key speakers: Jerry Davis, Jay Wilkins, and McDonald County clerk Kimberly Bell.

Jerry Davis read a poem that spoke about what it means to be a veteran: "We left home as teens for an unknown adventure ... We had experienced the happiness of mail call and the sadness of missing important events ... Some of us dealt with physical warfare, most of us dealt with psychological warfare ... We counted on each other to get our job done and sometimes to survive ... We have dealt with victory and tragedy. We are Veterans."

Jay Wilkins recalls an experience that affected him ever since childhood. He remembers one of his close friends, Richard, who had a father who died fighting in the Vietnam War.

As an adult, Wilkins often reflects on the moment he realized his close friend would never see his father again because of his sacrifice.

This moment he would carry with him for the rest of his life, especially during bonding experiences with his own father.

Bell read words called "Remember."

On a table were different symbolic emblems that were displayed to signify the dignity and honor of veterans. Their meanings helped the community remember the veterans missing in action or prisoners of war.

"The table is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her oppressors," said Bell.

A few of these symbolic emblems were a candle, a red ribbon, a glass, an American Flag, a lemon, a tablecloth, salt on an empty plate, and a single red rose.

Kimberly reads, "The single rose in the vase signifies the blood they had shed to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the families and friends of our missing comrades who keep faith while awaiting their return. Remember."

After the speeches, Rogers took a moment to thank all the sponsors and donations that fed the event's three hundred-plus attendees.

Local community churches donated food for the event. Banner Nazarene Church in Anderson donated beans. First Baptist Church in Pineville donated coleslaw and salads. Splitlog Baptist Church donated potato salad, and Anderson United Methodist Church donated desserts and sweet treats.

Rogers also wanted to thank "Food 4 Less" for "cutting (us) a real deal on hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, chips, mustard, mayonnaise and ketchup ... They helped us out."

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosts five meetings annually on the third Tuesday of the month.