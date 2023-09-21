This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 11

Victoria Marie Eby, 29, Rockaway Beach, Mo. Passing eight bad checks.

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Non-injury domestic assault.

Sept. 12

Dwayne Jerry, 25, Noel. Assault. Robbery.

Erick Alsek Robonei, 38, Noel. Operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license.

Sept. 13

Michaela Freeman, 27, Neosho. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 38, Anderson. Stealing/larceny/theft.

Sept. 14

Ricky Warren Couch, 44. Harassment -- first degree. Harassment -- second degree.

Ezra Dikiri, 37, Anderson. Defective equipment. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Christopher Boyd Hutcheson, 39, Pineville. Non-support.

Sept. 15

Tommas Jefferey, 48, Rocky Comfort. Abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5.

Sept. 16

Mikel Don Britton, 24, Southwest City. Parole violation. Failed to register vehicle. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Shoplifting.

Mark Allan Clements, 20, Goodman. Domestic assault.

Darrell A. Korbelik, 59, Rocky Comfort. Domestic assault.

Taiosiky Masauo,42, Noel. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Unlawful use of weapon.