BLM to host wild horse and burro event in Carthage

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro placement event offering approximately 30-70 excess animals gathered from western rangelands Nov. 3-4 at the Civil War Arena, 11838 Civil War Road in Carthage.

"The BLM's goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes. Thanks to the help of its partners and innovative tools like the Adoption Incentive Program and the Online Corral, the BLM has doubled the rate of private care placement over the last five years compared to the previous five years," said Northeastern States deputy district manager Shannon McCrory. "The Northeastern States District is proud to have helped in increasing these numbers and continues to strive to place as many animals as possible into good homes."

Adoptions and sales will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Scheduling an appointment is preferred. Adoptions/sales are first come, first served at the event. Appointments can be made via email at [email protected]. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.

The BLM's Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1,000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.

Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.

To learn more about BLM's Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.

