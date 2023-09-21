Arvest Foundation gives $8,000 for teacher program

The Arvest Foundation presented the McDonald County Schools Foundation with an $8,000 donation for the Grow Your Own Teacher program on Sept. 15.

The Grow Your Own Teacher program is designed to identify and cultivate local talent from within the high school, encouraging students to become educators by providing them with scholarships, opportunities and resources, according to a news release.

High school principal Angie Brewer said students can receive a scholarship from the program if they are pursuing a college degree in education and commit to working in the district for five years.

"The nation is in a huge teacher shortage," she said. "(The program) would help us identify promising young kids that would come back and keep our local talent local."

She said the state of Missouri started the program last year in response to the teacher shortage, and the school received a grant to fund the scholarship last year. This year, the McDonald County Schools Foundation said it would fund the scholarship, she said.

Brewer added that students who are part of the program will be in a two-year mentoring program upon starting their career in which they are paired with an experienced teacher who has been successful and can give them feedback and show them the ropes. However, the teacher does not evaluate them. She said that during their time in college, the students will also observe and do internships at McDonald County Schools.

"I think it's a great idea," she said. "I'm a local product of McDonald County, and I'm proud to have graduated from here and returned to work here. If students want to move off and see the world, that's fine, but if they want to return and work here, I think we should give them the opportunity to do so."

She said she works with several other educators who also graduated from McDonald County.

Five students received scholarships from the Grow Your Own Teacher program in the past year, and new ones will be given in the spring, according to Arik Kirk of the McDonald County High School counselor's office. He said the students, all 2023 graduates who are now attending college, are Britany Akins, Kaylee Banta, Dalton McClain, Melysia McCrory and Analisa Ramirez.