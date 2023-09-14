Manage Subscription
Mustangs drop pair of soccer matches

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County boys soccer team fell to 3-3 overall after a 6-0 loss to Monett on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs won the junior varsity game 2-1, with Eberson Perez scoring a goal. The other McDonald County goal came on an own goal by Monett

Carl Junction 3, McDonald County 2

The Mustangs dropped a tough loss in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 7, when Carl Junction scored six minutes into the extra time period to take the victory.

Gabriele Barbarossa scored McDonald County's first-half goal, while Tony Hernandez scored a goal in the second half.

The junior varsity match ended in a 3-3 draw. Miguel Mora scored two goals, while Eberson Perez also had a goal.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at home against Springfield Catholic. It's a varsity-only match and kickoff is 5:30 p.m.

