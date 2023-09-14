MCHS girls win golf match

The McDonald County girls golf team picked up a victory on Tuesday, winning a quadrangular match at Neosho Golf Course.

The format was a team scramble, where each team member hits the same shot from the best location of the previous best shot, according to MCHS coach Brent Jordan.

McDonald County finished with a score of 41, while Seneca, East Newton and Lamar all tied for second with each scoring a 44.

The result on the par 5 fifth hole proved to be the difference maker on the day.

Sitting 3-over after four holes, things started to click. Senior Kelsie Lilly sent one flying down the fairway. Sophomore Raygan Allgood followed suit, sailing one near the green. Lilly would finish things off with a great chip and putt for the birdie.

"We had struggled a little bit early on," Jordan said. "The game slows down a bit when you can get off the tee. I think that shot ignited us."

The girls would go birdie-birdie through the sixth hole to put themselves back into contention. Allgood nearly hogged the hole, pitching one to within 15 feet after an excellent drive. But it would be putting extraordinaire Scout Watson who would drain the putt for back-to-back birdies.

The Lady Mustangs missed a birdie putt on eight, after doubling the par 3 seventh to set up the final hole, a difficult par 4. The ninth would ultimately witness them carding a double bogey 6 for the final score of the evening, but it could have been even worse had it not been for a saving shot by newcomer Lexi Most. It was Most's first tournament since joining the team after school started.

"Lexi saved us on the ninth," Jordan said. "We were still over a hundred out and no one put us near the green. Lexi hit her shot of the day, nestling one right up near the fringe."

"I knew we'd have to shoot in the low 40s to have a chance to win. We all contributed today, a great team win!" Lilly said.

Watson added, "I didn't think we played great today, but I guess that's what birdies will do for your scorecard."

The Mustangs will be back in action next week as they travel to Carthage on Monday and Cassville on Thursday.