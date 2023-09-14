Little Theatre presents ‘Hope and Redemption’

McDonald County Little Theatre's DG Friday-themed Hope and Redemption, featuring MCHS alumni and current MCHS students, the production in a dinner/dessert format, will be presented on Sept. 22 and Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

The production will include songs, monologues and theatre readings with a message of hope and redemption.

The evening will conclude with a poignant play based on the beginning chapters of Victor Hugo's masterpiece, "Les Miserables," where Bishop Cure gives Valjean candlesticks, telling the ex-con that he has "bought your soul for God."

The candlesticks are a symbol of Bishop Cure's poverty and goodness, but they are also a symbol of Valjean's redemption.

Dinner tickets are $12 and dessert tickets are $8. Tickets can be reserved by simply emailing [email protected].

DG Friday is presented in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. The building is located on the campus between the baseball field and the fair barn. It is also next to the business building and diagonal across the street from the Anderson Middle School. This building has previously served as the shop building and ROTC building and has been beautifully remodeled into a dinner theatre.