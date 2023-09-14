Manage Subscription
Lady Mustangs fall to Joplin, Mount Vernon

by Staff Reports | Today at 7:00 a.m.

The McDonald County volleyball team dropped a pair of matches this past week, falling 3-0 at home against Joplin on Sept. 7 and losing 3-0 at Mount Vernon on Sept. 12.

The Lady Mustangs (0-6) recorded a total of 14 kills in the match against Joplin, losing 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.

Jamie Washam led the Lady Mustangs with eight assists.

Savannah Leib had five blocks, while Carlie Martin had five aces.

Jozlynn Grigsby led defensively with 13 digs.

In the match against Mount Vernon, the Lady Mustangs fell 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.

Leib had five kills, four blocks and three aces.

Martin had four kills.

Washam finished with 13 assists, while River Killion contributed eight digs.

The Lady Mustangs are back in varsity action at home on Monday against Neosho. The C-team will play in a tournament on Saturday in Joplin.

