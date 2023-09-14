Lady Mustangs fall at home to Seneca

The McDonald County softball team fell to 5-8 overall on Tuesday after a 9-6 loss to Seneca at Lady Mustang Field.

McDonald County fell behind 2-0 in the first inning as Seneca's Khali Fields hit a leadoff home run and the Lady Indians added another run.

McDonald County answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Carlee Cooper led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball. Katelyn Townsend walked, and Jacie Frencken hit a two-run home run for a 3-2 lead.

Dakota O'Brien also walked and later scored on an RBI single by Jaylee Brock for a 4-2 lead.

Seneca tied the score 4-4 with two runs in the second and pulled ahead 6-4 with two runs in the third.

McDonald County tied the score 6-6 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Seneca scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh for the winning edge, including a solo home run by Callie Rhoades in the top of the sixth. McDonald County didn't score in its final four innings at bat.

The Lady Indians finished with 10 hits, including three apiece for Abby Jamros and Abby Stelts.

Jamros went the distance in the pitching circle for Seneca with six earned runs, five strikeouts and four walks.

The Lady Mustangs had six hits, led by two hits, two runs and two RBI from Frencken. Brock had two hits and three RBI. Cooper, and Natalie Gillming each had a hit and a run scored, while Townsend and O'Brien had a run scored.

Vivianne Latham, Brock and O'Brien all pitched for McDonald County with O'Brien taking the loss.

McDonald County went 1-3 on Friday and Saturday in the Lake of the Ozarks Tournament at Ballparks National.

The Lady Mustangs lost to Iberia 10-2 but beat California 10-4. McDonald County lost 14-3 to North Callaway and lost to Windsor (Imperial) 6-5.

McDonald County 15, Aurora 3

The Lady Mustangs banged out 15 hits and 15 runs in a five-inning softball victory at Aurora on Thursday, Sept. 7.

McDonald County plated two runs in the first inning, and Aurora answered with two runs in the second to tie the game up.

The Lady Mustangs scored four in the third to go up 6-2, and each team added a run in the fourth for a 7-3 score.

McDonald County then scored eight runs in the fifth inning to set the final score.

Kylie Brooks led McDonald County with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Kearston Hopkins, Carlee Cooper, Dakota O'Brien, Natalie Gillming and Anissa Ramirez each had two hits for McDonald County. Hopkins had four RBI, while Cooper and O'Brien each scored two runs and drove in a run. Gillming scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Katelynn Townsend had a hit, scored two runs and drove in two runs, while Jacie Frencken scored two runs and drove in one. Jaylee Brock had a hit and run scored, and Vivianne Latham and Addison Blake each scored a run.

Brock got the win with six hits allowed, two earned runs, two talks and two strikeouts.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play at Carthage on Wednesday afternoon. Results were not available at press time. McDonald County plays at Cassville on Thursday before traveling to Nixa on Monday.