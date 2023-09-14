Manage Subscription
Greenes donate funds for school lunches

by Rachel Dickerson | Today at 8:06 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Cassie Greene (left) and Warner Greene of The Greene's Campground in Jane present checks for $2,163 to Principal Beth Holland of White Rock Elementary School. The checks were from a fundraiser at the campground and were to be used for school lunches. Another fundraiser and a trunk or treat will follow.

Cassie and Warner Greene of The Greene's Campground and RV Park in Jane recently donated $2,163 to White Rock Elementary School for school lunches.

The campground owners held a fundraiser on Sept. 2 with five bands, a food vendor, a raffle and donations. Many different businesses were involved, including local businesses and some from northwest Arkansas. About 70 people attended, Cassie Greene said.

They are also holding a fundraiser to raise enough to provide printed T-shirts for the school's students to wear on field trips, she said. The second fundraiser involves kayak rentals at the campground. Rentals are $35, and the owners will donate $25 from every rental toward the T-shirts. It will be held during the whole month of October.

"We're trying really hard to help the school get what they need," Cassie Greene said. "The kids are our future generation."

She said their children went to school at White Rock, and so they are invested in the school.

They are also planning a trunk or treat event at the campground on Oct. 28, time to be announced, with a hayride, bonfire, hot dogs and marshmallows, she said. The campground, which has a Pineville address, is at 1823 Slinkard Road, Pineville.

The Greenes presented checks totaling $2,163 to White Rock Principal Beth Holland on Sept. 7.

Holland said, "I think it's amazing. It's so great to see all the support from a local business, and she was able to coordinate with a lot of other businesses. That donation is really generous, and it's going to help out a lot of kids."

